Youthful Waders knock Arlesey out of League Cup

A youthful Biggleswade Town side secured their place in the next round of the Southern League Cup with a 3-2 win over Arlesey Town on Tuesday.

Both managers made several changes from their league line-ups at the weekend, with a blend of youth and experience on show at the Carlsberg Stadium.

But it was the Waders youngsters who shone brightest, going 3-0 in front before a late resurgence from the Blues.

As derbies go it was a quiet opening, with plenty of endeavour but little in the way of goalmouth chances in the first half hour.

Biggleswade’s pacy front line began to break through shortly before the interval with George Bailey’s shot parried wide and Daniel Clifton denied after a mazy run.

But the pressure told on 43 minutes whena free kick into the Blues box wasn’t cleared and Kewko Lucan smashed home through a crowd of players.

The second period also began slowly but the Waders went two in front when Chris Marsh converted a 53rd minute penalty.

Midway through the half Bailey scored the pick of the evening’s goals. Picking up the ball on the right he cut in and although his first shot was blocked, he regained possession and curled a beauty into the far corner.

That looked game over but instead it prompted Arlesey into a belated fightback.

They scored one with 15 minutes remaining when lively sub Taylor Rhiney latched on to a through ball and smashed home.

The same player made it 3-2 deep into stoppage time when he slotted the ball under Ian Brown from close range.

But there was barely time for the match to restart and Biggleswade go through.

The two teams meet again in the Beds Senior Cup on October 18, this time at Arlesey.

On Saturday Biggleswade travel to Banbury United in the Southern League Premier while Arlesey Town entertain Chalfont St Peter in the FA Trophy Preliminary Round.

Waders host Kettering Town in the league on Tuesday, October 11.