Henlow ease past rivals to top Invitation table

Henlow top the Beds Invitation League Division Two and remain unbeaten after comfortably defeating one of their closest rivals, Caldecote.

There were significant contributions from opener Krish Canagasabey (24), Martin Raggett (30) in the middle order and number nine Neil Tompkins (25) as Henlow posted 149 all out on a difficult track.

Opening Caldecote bowler Sareer Safi took 3-38 off eight overs while Ramiz Safi chipped in with 3-18 off his six over spell.

In reply Caldecote’s opening bowlers Scott Spicer and Lee Ownsworth then claimed three wickets apiece as the home side were skittled out for just 58 inside 17 overs to lose by 91 runs. Just three Caldecote batsmen reached double figures.

Henlow IIs were well beaten at Marston against their hosts from Ampthill following a dramatic batting collapse.

Thirteen-year-old Ethan Edwins took 4-38 in his eight overs as the home side posted 205-7 in their 40 overs, mainly due to a third wicket stand of 124 between Marcel Everett (51) and Daniel Massa (59).

Henlow made slow and steady progress to 68-0 in the 17th over thanks to alan Hutchinson and T Boorman but then lost all their remaining wickets in a hurry to capitulate to 108 all out.

The firsts are not in league action this coming weekend – however the IIs are at home to Pavenham & Felmersham.