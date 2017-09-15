Henlow march to Invitation title

Henlow’s first XI lost only one game in winning the Division Two title in the Beds Invitation League.

Now club chairman Marcus Crawley is keen to hear from cricketers who would like to play in Division One in 2018.

He said: “We realise the top division is a step up in standard and we’re looking for new blood to push the club forward again.”

Call Marcus on 07708 096439 or email marcus.crawley@btinternet.com.

Heavy rain forced Saturday’s final league game at home to Hexton to be abandoned. Skipper Pete Gratrick claimed four wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 121 before the heavens opened.

Ickwell won at Blunham IIs on Saturday.

Rain forced a shortened match to 27 overs per side. Ickwell made 145-3 with runs from Aneesh Popat (34), Harry Fallows (50) and Ross Cunningham (40 not out).

In reply Charles De-Vyott (3-29) put in a good spell and only a late spurt from Derek Armitage (33) and others reduced Ickwell’s winning margin to 30 runs.

Southill Park’s Hunts League play-off was postponed and will be played this Saturday instead.