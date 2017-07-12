Henlow’s Merrick smashes 170 in mauling

Merrick Baltruschat was the undoubted star turn as Henlow thrashed Kempston Methodists in the Beds Invitation League.

Magnificent Mezza hit an unbeaten 170, which included 122 in boundaries alone (26 fours and three maximums).

He shared a large fourth wicket partnership with Lee Ownsworth (72) as the hosts piled on a mammoth 333-4 in their 40 overs.

Kempston were never going to chase this huge total and were content to close on 180-6.

It was a case of what could have been once more for Henlow IIs as they lost by just six runs at Dunstable.

Chasing an obtainable 175 for victory, Simon Smithers scored his second successive half-century as the Henlow innings gained momentum before both he and Matt Patterson (28) fell to run outs.

Although Raj Devitt (30no) impressed on his debut, Henlow fluffed their lines and failed to score just 21 needed off the final four overs to suffer their third loss in a row.