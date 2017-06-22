Henlow stay unbeaten in Invitation campaign

Henlow continued their unbeaten start to the season in the Beds Invitation League Division Two at Grafham on Saturday.

Their innings faltered badly after openers Adrian Crawley (58) and Krish Canagasabey (30) had laid a solid platform of 81 inside 17 overs, eventually closing on 161-7 in their 40 overs on a difficult track.

Grafham never looked likely to reach their target and were all out for 103, Wayne Bilcock’s 3-24 in eight overs the best figures.

The seconds won a low-scoring encounter with their Biggleswade counterparts in Division Three.

Joel Boorman (4-21 in eight overs) and Joe Croker (3-18 in 7.5 overs) were the leading wicket-takers as the visitors were all out for a below-par 115.

Henlow were well placed at 50-2 but collapsed to 75-7 before wicketkeeper Trevor Boorman and skipper Marcus Crawley (27no) added an unbeaten 41 for the eighth wicket to guide their team to victory.