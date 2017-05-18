Ickwell batsmen plunder the runs on The Green

Ickwell’s top order batsmen were among the runs with victory on The Green over Houghton & Wyton on Saturday.

Houghton won the toss and chose to field in this Hunts League Division Two clash – but soon regretted it.

Ickwell v Houghton & Wyton. Picture: David Kay.

The highest scorers were Ross Cunningham (76) and Dave Robertson (73). Unusually Robbo hit three sixes – usually he is a master of keeping the ball on the ground with his elegant strokeplay.

Wickets fell at regular intervals when the visitors came into bat. Ross Cunningham (3-22) and George Swallow (2-20) led the way, and the job was finished by Siva Sivakumar (3-31) and Joel Hirst (2-38) as Houghton & Wyton were out for 147 to give Ickwell a win by 139 runs.

Ickwell IIs struggled at Kimbolton IIs in Hunts League Division Four. Kimbolton chose to bat, and after losing an early wicket to the bowling of Ben West they took full advantage with a second wicket stand between Ian Arnold (140) and Andy Cowham (43). Both batsmen were finally dismissed by Darren De-Vyott (4-54). Kimbolton went on to make 262-7.

Despite the best efforts of Ben Fensome (70) and Sam Barrow (20) Ickwell were dismissed for 143 in 28.3 overs.

Ross Fensome bagged six wickets for Ickwell Is as they beat Ickleford in a low-scoring County League Division One clash.

Ickwell opted to bat but 24 overs or so later they had been dismissed for just 105 runs, Yavi Bhatt (26) was top scorer.

However the home side were in real trouble at 36-7 as Ross Fensome (6-35) and George Swallow (4-29) got amongst the wickets. There was a slight recovery after tea but Ickleford were soon dismissed for 80 in 17.2 overs.

Ickwell IIs fell short in their run chase against New Bradwell in Division Four.

An opening stand of 99 got New Bradwell off to a good start. But Ickwell stuck to their task and did well to keep the final total to 263-9. Darren De-Vyott (3-40) was well supported by Tom Winetroube and Sam Barrow.

Jamie Fensome (33) led the Ickwell reply as with several punishing drives. Winetroube played many attractive shots in his 51.

A few good blows from Ben Fensome (23) helped keep Ickwell just in sight but after his dismissal the side were all out for 171 and lost by 92 runs.