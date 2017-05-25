Ickwell beat the rain to win on road at Barnack

Ickwell avoided the worst of the dreadful weather on Saturday to complete a fine away win in the Hunts League Division Two at Barnack.

Having won the toss Ickwell put the home side into bat and took an early wicket as opener Shafiq was run out by Aneesh Popat.

Barnack were given a reasonable but slow start by their early batsmen against some tight bowling by Ross Cunningham and Harry Young.

But then their middle order collapsed against the bowling of Siva Sivkumar (4-25) and Kandasamy Krishnaruban (2-37) and Barnack finished on 173-9 from their 45 overs.

After a rain interruption the Ickwell target was revised to 105 off 26 overs.

The visitors made a good start with an opening stand of 70 between Aneesh Popat (36), who became another opener who was run out, and Jamie Barnes (52 not out).

Jamie played a match-winning innings and together with Dave Robertson saw Ickwell home to a win by nine wickets.

Back on the Green in Division Four only five overs of play were possible before rain led to Ickwell II’s match being abandoned. Werrington had made 14-1.

Ickwell were not in action on Sunday.