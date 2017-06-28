Ickwell centuries for Barnes and Lewis

Jamie Barnes and Phil Lewis scored centuries in a good weekend for Ickwell.

The firsts enjoyed a comfortable 196 run success over Blunham IIs in the Hunts League on Saturday.

They elected to bat on The Green. After losing a couple of early wickets Jamie Barnes (118) and Dave Robertson (59) recovered the situation with a third wicket stand of 91.

This was consolidated with 87 between Harry Fallows (32) and Barnes. Ickwell finished on 289-8.

Blunham found runs much harder to get and managed just 95 as they were dismissed in 33.4 overs. George Swallow (3-32) took the early wickets and then Tom Jackson cleaned up the tail to finish with 5-5 from his 6.4 overs.

However it was a heavy defeat for the IIs at Bretton in Division Four. Their hosts piled on the runs to finish with 312-4. Andy Bennett (103) made his first century of the season.

Ickwell put up little resistance and were 100 all out in 34.5 overs. Top scorers were Gary Norris (20) and Chris Rix (29 not out).

On Sunday the firsts were seven wicket winners at Cople. The hosts chose to bat but they were dismissed for 133 in 30 overs, Ross Cunningham (3-29) and George Swallow (3-37) doing the damage.

A notable feature of the Cople innings was that nine of the batsmen were out caught. Joel Hirst took four catches, Alex Friend behind the stumps three and there was a couple for Steven Proudman.

A partnership between Ross Fensome (61) and Harry Fallows (52 not out) enabled Ickwell to chase down the runs.

The IIs romped to a nine wicket win over Dunstable on The Green.

The visitors opted to bat and Phil Lewis (101) dominated before he was bowled by Darren De-Vyott. Tom Beaty (3-19) and De-Vyott were the pick of the bowlers as Dunstable were dismissed for 179.

Opener Sam Barrow (101no) completed his maiden century. The previous weekend he finished on 85 not out but in this match he was well supported in a unbroken stand with Tom Winetroube (66no).