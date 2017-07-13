Ickwell’s swift sweet revenge

Ickwell exacted revenge on Peterborough IIIs with a 94 run success in the Hunts League Division Two on Saturday.

Openers Ross Cunningham (50) and Harry Young (62) got them off to a good start and Alex Friend added 53 not out in the 224-6 total.

They then bowled out Peterborough for just 130, wickets shared between Ross Cunningham (3-12), George Swallow (3-47) and Ben Faulkner (3-21).

The previous week Peterborough III won a closely fought game at Ickwell on the penultimate ball.

However in last week’s match Harry Young became the sixth Ickwell player to have passed the 10,000 run mark.

Harry achieved this milestone in fewer innings than anyone else and his total includes 17 centuries.

Ickwell IIs went down by nine wickets at home to Newborough IIs. Ickwell batted first and made 181-9, the innings dominated by Dave Robertson (73).

Newborough responded with an opening stand of 105 between John Clifton (39) and Dennis Compton (94 not out) and went on to win.

On Sunday at Ickwell, Beds County League visitors Preston decided to bat andcashed in with an opening stand of 106. Robert Bassin (2-30) broke the stand and followed this by clean bowling the third batsman for a duck.

Ben Faulkner (3-19) and Alec Wing (3-51) were aided by some excellent catches – including a memorable catch by Milin Gandhi on the boundary! Preston were out for 234.

The Ickwell innings got off to a bad start as opener Gandhi was clean bowled for a first ball duck and Ross Fensome went soon after. A determined third wicket stand of 77 between Robert Bassin (46) and Cunningham (33) looked to have recovered the situation before both batsmen were dismissed and the side lost by 64 runs.

Ickwell IIs beat Hexton by eight wickets, the main wicket takers being Ewan Wilkinson (3-23) and Shiva Songara (4-14).