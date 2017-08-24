Ickwell suffer double defeats

Ickwell firsts fell to a disappointing double defeat this weekend.

On Saturday they travelled to Houghton and having won the toss put the opposition in to bat.

The Houghton and Wyton innings was dominated by their skipper and number three Michael Piaggesi (120). He was dismissed with the score at 201-4.

Later in the innings Harry Young (3-48) and Siva Sivakumar (3-24) helped restrict Houghton to 250-8.

A third wicket stand of 93 between Jamie Barnes (36) and Harry Fallows (67) gave Ickwell a reasonable start. Young (44) helped but with little support from the later batsmen Ickwell were dismissed for 191 to lose by 59 runs.

On Sunday Ickwell travelled to Preston. Ross Fensome (36) was top scorer and helped Ickwell get off to a reasonable start. But no batsmen were able to get established and Ickwell were dismissed for just 129 in 29.4 overs.

When Preston came to bat Fensome (4-33) took the first four wickets to fall so that after ten overs they were 42-4. But an unbroken stand of 90 runs saw Preston home by six wickets.

In their home game against Hexton on Sunday, Ickwell IIs decided to field. They must have begun to question this decision after a savage onslaught from Hexton’s opening batsmen put on 60 runs almost entirely in boundaries in the first six overs.

Ewan Wilkinson broke this partnership in the eighth over with the score on 65. The game then saw a dramatic change as Tom Beaty came on to bowl. He captured his wickets in 7.3 overs with career best figures of 6-19. The remaining nine wickets fell for just 35 runs.

Ickwell were set a modest target of 101 to win. A shaky start had them 25-3 after nine overs but a fourth wicket partnership of 52 between Shiva Songara (44 not out) and Tinu Thankappan (27) got them back on track. Shiva’s mature and well timed innings contained many pleasing shots.

There also some excellent running between the wickets. Ickwell won by six wickets and the game finished by 4pm.

The seconds’ Saturday game was cancelled as a very heavy thunderstorm flooded the Ickwell square on Friday afternoon.