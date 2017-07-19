League leaders punish Southill

Southill Park suffered a crushing defeat in their Hunts League table topping clash at Newborough on Saturday.

Ben Slater won the toss and elected to bowl and everything was going well with the opposition pegged back to 13-2 and Jack Good (1-12) bowling his 10 overs for just 12 runs.

Bt then dropped catches and some wayward bowling enabled Newborough to amass 168 in 43.1 overs.

Southill uncharacteristically bowled eight wides and four no balls. Te star bowling performance of the day was Ross Fensome (5-45) securing a place on the honours board.

This was always going to be a difficult chase in challenging conditions requiring application and concentration. Park got off to a great start scoring 68-2 from 15 overs with Ben Slater (24) leading the way but there then followed a collapse with eight wickets falling for just 16 runs with questionable shot selection and decision making. Southill crumbled to 84 all out.

The Saturday side have now lost back to back defeats. It was also revealed that skipper Slater has damaged knee ligaments and may not play again this season.

Southill Park drop to third with less than one win separating Stamford, Newborough and Park with all three teams still to play each other once more.

Southill Park IIs became the latest victims of the New Bradwell steam roller as they recorded their 11th successive win of the 2017 season and maintain dominance of the Beds County League Division Four.

Southill Park batted forst but were dismissed for 74 with Farook Yunas (23), Charlie Egar (16) and Kieran Brasier (13) the only batsmen to reach double figures.

New Bradwell knocked the runs off quickly for just two wickets that fell to Yunas (1-12) and Jeremy Graves (1-8).

The day did not improve when skipper Sam Rose had to leave the field having been struck on the head but thankfully the injury is just bruising.

Park remain third and are still in with a chance of securing promotion.

>>> Park U18s lost in the East Beds Youth Shield quarter final at home to Flitwick on Monday evening.

Park batted first scoring 102-4 in 16 overs, only to be eclipsed by Fliwick with just two balls to spare. Ed Lamb top scored with 34 not out, supported by Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (24) and Jason George (21).