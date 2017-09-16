Archers defy winds at Kestrels tournament

Kestrels Archery Club’s 17th Double National Tournament was held on Sunday at Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade.

Challenging shooting conditions were experienced by a field of 69 archers and the afternoon session was truncated after four dozen arrows with strengthening winds making shooting unsafe.

In the Double New National round Kestrel David Holmes won a bronze in the Recurve Gents discipline, Bradley Tebbs a silver in the Compound Gents, and Steve Hughes a bronze.

In the Double Long National round Kestrel Carol Castlo, shooting in the Ladies Recurve section, won a deserved gold just ahead of Julie Morling.

In the longbow section veteran Keith Clark won a silver. In the Barebow Gents section Kestrel Simon Kennedy won a silver with Peter Jupp taking gold. In the Double National round Kestrel pair Carl Tebbs and club chairman Martin Gascoigne took gold and silver, and in the Ladies, Julia Holmes gained a bronze.

In the Compound Ladies section, Kestrel Lorraine Tebbs won a gold medal for a total score of 937 and in the Barebow Ladies, Grandmaster Bowman Jacqueline Hunt also gained a gold for a total of 637.

In the Short National round Nathan Hunt won a gold in the Compound Junior Gents discipline with 920 but was pipped by the Compound Junior Lady Caroline Tebbs with 928 earning a gold medal and “Best Girl” trophy.

Kestrel Georgina Hunt won a gold in the afternoon National round and Oliver Meyer won a gold, and Best Boy trophy, in the Short Junior National using a recurve bow.

Kestrels Oliver Meyer, Lorraine and Caroline Tebbs, and Peter Jupp, took Mixed Team Challenge gold.

In the new Barebow Team event, the Kestrels triplet of Peter Jupp, Jacqueline Hunt, and Simon Kennedy, with an impressive 1051, won the new trophy made from turned laburnum wood presented by the Hunt family.

Lorraine Tebbs also picked up the Highest Scoring Senior Compound trophy and Peter Jupp the Highest Scoring Senior Barebow trophy.

Kestrels will soon move indoors for the winter season in Biggleswade. If you are interested in trying archery contact secretary@kestrelsarchery.org.