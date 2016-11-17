Ashby’s late strike earns S&S Ladies IIs a draw

Shefford & Sandy Ladies IIs fought back to earn a 3-3 draw against Welwyn IIs in 5 Counties League Division One on Saturday.

S&S started brightly and were up and running straight away, winning all the 50-50 balls.

Rayner battled her way into the D with her intricate stick skills, out-foxing the defenders, and squeezed the ball into the back of the net from an acute angle.

However, S&S were caught napping and Welwyn levelled the score.

S&S regrouped and enjoyed a lot of possession with Welwyn barely getting out of their half. Fury found herself unmarked in the D and calmly slotted home from close range to regain the advantage.

S&S started the second half with renewed vigour, with Fogg in full control at the back and confidently pinging the ball from left to right.

Alas, Welwyn attacked on the break scoring the equaliser. S&S were again back to square one. Wilson and Rayner went close but the Welwyn keeper saved well.

Welwyn then scored number three but S&S hoped against hope and kept pressing for that elusive goal. And with minutes left, Ashby answered many players’ prayers as she surged into the D. Defenders were left trailing in her wake and the advancing keeper stood no chance as she hurtled towards goal to level the score.

Player of the match: Tia Alford.

S&S: Casey, Janet Fogg, Tia Alford, Kaz Hall, Gina Kelly, Hannah Bartram, Kath Wilson, Tina Fury, Kate Lambourne, Kirstin Rayner, Nat Nunn, Sarah Ashby.

S&S IIIs were also held to a draw, 1-1 at home to Chiltern IIs in Division Three while S&S IVs lost 2-0 at Luton II in Division Five.

This weekend the IIs host Aylesbury, the IIIs are at home to St Albans Vs and IVs visit Berkhamsted & Hemel IVs.

In the East Women’s League the S&S ladies firsts drew 3-3 at Letchworth. They host Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.