Back to back league defeats for Biggleswade

Biggleswade slipped to defeats in the Beds and Herts Leagues this week.

On Monday Bunyan I visited Biggleswade in the Beds League with the home side already on the back foot with only four players resulting in the concession of string 5 game.

Dan Easton at string one battled hard to beat Will Montgomerie 3-2. Simon Gray at number two, feeling the effects of a cough, lost in straight games at number 2 to Jools Cooper.

Rich Anthony at string four had a comfortable straight games victory over Keith Broome to leave the match level at 2-2, leaving skipper Martin Wright at string needing to beat John Wixted to give Biggleswade a first victory of the season. However in a close game Wright was unfortunately unable to deliver losing in the fifth game to give Bunyan 1 a 16-8 victory.

It was a much heavier 20-1 reverse to Nuffield IIs in the Herts League on Tuesday.

Michael Easton at string 5 was outclassed by Louisa Dalwood going down in straight games 15-7, 15- 8 and 15-3.

Paul Hunt at number 4 faced Gus Lyseight and with Hunt still not at full match fitness Lyseight, making good use of the generous Biggleswade nicks, also secured a straight game win; 15-9, 15-9 and 15-10.

In the third game Simon Gray at string 3 opened his match with a lengthy rally against Tim Bloomer and this set the scene for the match with both players playing well. Despite a good performance from Gray it was not enough with Bloomer winning 15-10, 15-11 and 15-10.

With the match already lost Tim Kipling at number two faced Tom Lowe and after losing the first game 15-9 prevented a whitewash for Biggleswade by taking the second 15-13. Having lost the third 15-9 Kipling ran out of steam in the fourth with Lowe securing his victory 15-4 in the fifth.

Last up was skipper Dan Easton against Tom James. James took the first 15-6 but Easton improved in the second to lose narrowly 15-13. In the third James outclassed Easton to take the game 15-6 to end a disappointing night.