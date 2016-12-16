Beds League win for Biggleswade

Biggleswade recorded a comfortable victory in the Bedfordshire League - but fell to defeat in the Herts League the following night.

Last Monday Biggleswade fielded a strong team for the visit of David Lloyd 1 with Martin Wright having the luxury of dropping down to string four to take on Tariq Syed.

Wright got off to an excellent start, taking the first 15-6, but Syed responded well to take the second 15-8. In a close third Wright hung on to take it 15-13 before sealing it with a comfortable 15-8 win in the fourth.

Simon Gray at number three faced Gemma Stanton and having lost the first 15-10 improved to take the next three games 15-12, 15-10, 15-8.

With David Lloyd only able to muster four players Rich Anthony at string five was awarded a walkover to give Biggleswade victory.

Tony Rumbold at string two got off to a winning start 15-12 but having then lost the next two games appeared to be heading for defeat. Showing great tenacity though Rumbold took the fourth after a tie-break 16-14 before going on to complete an excellent win 15-9 in the fifth.

Dan Easton at number one struggled to come to terms with Gbenga Adeyi losing 15-10, 15-10, 15-6, making the final score 17-7 to Biggleswade.

In their last game before the Christmas break Biggleswade travel to top of the table Milton Keynes 2.

Overall Score: Biggleswade 17 David Lloyd 1 7

However last Tuesday Biggleswade lost 14-8 at Broxbourne II. Beds team skipper Martin Wright was once again called into action for the Herts team due to absences.

Wright at string 5 got off to an excellent start taking the first game 15-13 against James Davenport. However, playing on consecutive nights proved to be too much as he lost the next three games (15-3, 15-9 and 15-6).

Paul Hunt stepping up to four faced Amber Marshall and, having lost the first game 15-11, rallied to take the second 15-8. Marshall took the third 15-9 before Hunt narrowly lost after a tie- break in the fourth (16-14).

Skipper Dan Easton at string 3 took the first game 15-12 against James Fagan and then won an epic second game 20-18 before completing victory 15-11..

Owen Ledger at number two had a comfortable straight games victory against Ben Huckstep 15-8, 15-6 and 15-4 leaving the match all square.

In the deciding game of the night Jay Ledger at string one took on James Clyne. Unfortunately for Biggleswade Clyne was in excellent form and saw off Ledger in straight games (15-10, 15-6, and 15-9) to consign Biggleswade to another defeat.