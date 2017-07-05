Ben speeds to a debut GT racing Silverstone win

Ben Tuck began his GT racing career in style with a win and a second place in his debut at Silverstone this weekend.

Driving a Ginetta G55 GT4 in the GTA class of the GT Cup Championship, Ben was partnered by his Caterham PT Sports Cars team boss and ex-GT Cup race winner, Ian Payne.

Together they scooped a second place each in the sprint races and took the win in the longer pit stop race.

The weekend was Ben’s first opportunity to benchmark his ability amongst a seasoned grid of GT racers, including professional drivers.

After a successful practice day, Ben did not disappoint. With new tyres fitted for qualifying, Ben was able to lap at top pace, taking second in the GTA class by the flag.

The GT Cup runs a three race multi-class format, with two sprint races on Saturday and a longer race on Sunday featuring a driver swap. Four classes race on the same grid.

Ben took the first of the sprint races. At the start he safely negotiated a first corner shunt amongst the faster classes ahead and from then on Ben pressured the GTA leader for the top spot.

At the chequered flag Ben was still right behind the leader to take second in his first ever GT4 race.

Ben’s teammate Ian piloted the PT Sports Cars G55 in the second sprint race and again finished second.

On Sunday the team elected to place Ben in the car for the first stint for the main pit stop race. On the first lap Ben moved up a place at the Village complex. On lap 5 Ben pounced on the leader after he made a mistake battling with a GTC class Porsche and overtook to gain the lead.

After that Ben hammered in the lap times. Eventually he pitted on lap 15 and handed over a commanding lead to his team mate. Ian expertly nursed the car safely to the finish and a superb debut win.

Ben and the PT Sports Cars team next race at Donington Park this weekend.