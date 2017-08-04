Biggleswade go running down by the Riverside

Nineteen Biggleswade athletes took to St Neots for the Riverside Runners 30th Anniversary 10k - the course described by organisers as “a summer cross country” with a mix on paths and off-road.

Paul Cooke was first BAC runner home, thanks to a brilliant 16th in 39:09. Further down the field the race marked a special moment for five members in particular, who were taking part in their first 10k race since graduating from the club’s Couch to 5k programmes last year.

For Jennifer Emanuel and Julie Cooke the race was particularly timely, marking precisely a year since they completed the programme.

Bev Strong, Joanne Hornby and Ruth King were graduates from the second course, which ended in November.

A week earlier, Philip Housden took the trophy as the brilliant winner of the MV65 competition at the Bedfordshire AAA 10k, thanks to a fine time of 47:56. Richard Bevan was the first of BAC’s four runners in the race, finishing 15th overall.

Elsewhere, Biggleswade’s Sophie Steele performed brilliantly representing Bedfordshire in an inter-county competition at Kingsmeadow Stadium in Kingston-upon-Thames. Her throw of 9.06m smashed the club record and gave her a superb third. Also wearing her county’s colours was Hannah Brunning, who gained a fine PB of 18.43m in the javelin.

Results

Riverside 30th Anniversary 10k: 16 Paul Cooke, 39:09; 125 Malcolm Steward, 50:14; 213 Andrew Deans, 53:35; 218 Neil Harvey, 54:01; 225 Sarah-Jane Seaman, 54:23; 226 Damien Pitts, 54:23; 313 Julian Brunt, 58:35; 336 Simon Strong, 59:22; 354 Richard Barker, 1:00.20; 359 Sally Jones, 1:00.28; 362 Georgia Barker, 1:00.33; 420 Rachel Hallam Stott, 1:04.16 466; Jennifer Emanuel, 1:08.01; 467 Helen Steward, 1:08.02; 500 Vikki Vowles, 1:12.09; 520 Bev Strong, 1:15.34; 521 Joanne Hornby, 1:15.34​; 537 Ruth King, 1:20.44; 538 Julie Cooke, 1:20.44.

Beds AAA 10k: 15 Richard Bevan, 35:54; 38 Nick Haworth, 38:47; 104 Philip Housden, 47:56; 122 Christopher Clarke 50:40.