Biggleswade lose squash opener at Berkhamsted

Biggleswade’s first match in League Two following promotion ended in a 19-5 defeat at Berkhamsted IIs.

With skipper Dan Easton in South Africa competing in the World Deaf Squash Championship, and number one Jay Ledger out injured, it promised to be a tough night with Berkhamsted II having finished fourth last season.

With injury having restricted his playing time over the summer Paul Hunt at number five had game ball in the first game and was unlucky to narrowly lose to Matt Bevan 16-14. A one-sided second game saw Bevan win 15-8 and although Hunt put up a decent fight in the third this went to Bevan 15-13.

Veteran Tony Rumbold faced Andrew Hunter at string four and in a tight first game got Biggleswade their first game of the night with a 15-13 win. The second and third games were comfortably taken by Hunter 15-8 and 15-9. Rumbold fought back well in the fourth and was unlucky to be on the wrong end of the marker’s decision, losing that game 17-15.

Simon Gray, having to step up to string three,and looking slightly out of condition, struggled to get going against Will Smith and was beaten in straight games 15-8, 15-3, and 15-7.

Tim Kipling drafted in at number two took on Matt Shattlock and started promisingly with a 15-11 win. A tight second went to Shattlock 15-12 and then with Kipling running out of gas Shattlock took the next two games 15-8 and 15-9.

Owen Ledger stepped up to string one to take on Paul Green. Whilst losing both the first two games 15-9 Ledger had made Green work hard and this enabled Ledger to take the third game easily 15-2 and the fourth 15-8. In the decider it looked as though this would be no avail as Green led 13-10 but Ledger showed tremendous character to grind out five consecutive points to win 15-13.