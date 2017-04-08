Biggleswade sign off Herts campaign in winning style

Biggleswade made it four wins in a row with success over Broxbourne IIs at Langford Road.

Following the visit of Broxbourne II the previous week this time it was the turn of the Hertfordshire club’s third team to play Biggleswade in their final match of their Hertfordshire League 2 season.

At string five Simon Gray faced Rory Flynn and continued his recent good form with a straight games win (15-11, 15-8, and 15-13).

Skipper Dan Easton at number four three against Craig Perry lost the first game 16-14 in a tie-break but bounced back to win the next three games (15-11, 15-13, 15-7).

Owen Ledger at string three faced Mike Herd also lost the first game 15-12 before rallying to take the next three games (15-10, 15-6, 15-11) and give Biggleswade their fourth consecutive victory.

At string two Jay Ledger faced Alex O’Sullivan. Ledger took the first comfortably 15-6 before O’Sullivan reversed the scoreline in the second. Ledger then went on to take the next two games 15- 8 and 15-13.

Matt Sampson at number one lost the first game 15-11 to Paul Cousins before taking the second game comfortably 15-2. Cousins bounced back to

take the next two 15-13 and 15-11 to give Broxbourne one win on the night and making the final score Biggleswade 16 Broxbourne III 6.

Following a fine run at the end of the season Biggleswade pulled clear of the relegation zone to finish sixth out of ten teams with a record of won eight, lost 10. With Marcus Gray returning from university in America Biggleswade will be aiming for a promotion challenge in 2017/18 with the core of this year’s team boasting winning records. Full playing records are:

P W L Win %

Dan Easton 14 10 4 71%

Tony Rumbold 6 4 2 67%

Owen Ledger 17 10 7 59%

Simon Gray 17 9 8 53%

Jay Ledger 15 7 8 47%

Tim Kipling 6 1 5 17%

Paul Hunt 7 1 6 14%

Martin Wright 5 0 5 0%

Other 3 1 2 33%

Total 90 43 47 48%