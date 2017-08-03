Biggleswade veterans sign off in style at Stevenage

A depleted Biggleswade AC veterans squad still battled for points in the final match of the Eastern Masters league series at Stevenage stadium, writes Charlie Arnold

Many regulars were competing at Bedford. However, those present performed with admirable effort and enthusiasm, stepping out of their usual events and comfort zones.

The evening on track began with the 2km walk and it was a phenomenal start for Biggleswade as Helen Middleton was the clear class of the field, coming home a comfortable first in 11:29.8. Robin Wynde took fifth place for the men.

Meanwhile, Charles Arnold was competing in the high jump M50 where he finished third, clearing 1.25m and setting a club M60 record. Jon Fediw doubled up in the M35 high jump and javelin.

He finished fifth in the high jump, matching Charlie’s 1.25m and setting a club record of his own, while he took fourth in the javelin with a throw of 24.43m. Wynde took fifth place in the M50 javelin at 16.52m while Ian Skerratt was fourth in the M60 standings with 15.61m, another club age group record.

On the other side of the stadium, Kathryn Juty (W45) and Sandra Ingham (W50) were competing in the discus, Kathryn fourth with 11.73m and Sandra third with 13.66m.

The 100m saw Kathryn third in 16.2sec (another club AG record) and Sandra fourth in 22.0s. For the men, Marcus Davey, usually a middle distance runner, competed in the M35 category and ran 13.9 to finish fifth in a tight race and add to the age-group records bonanza. Ian Skerratt ran in the M50 race coming fourth in 18.0.

Arnold represented Biggleswade in the men’s triple jump M60, finishing second with a jump of 7.43m - yet another AG record.

The track then saw the mile races with Zoe Luscombe running in the W35 finishing a good fourth in 6:46.3 (another AG record). For the men, Davey was at his preferred distance and took M35 third in an AG time of 5:07.5, with Robin Wynde fourth M50 in 7:29.8 and Arnold third M60 in 6:14.5.

In the field events Ingham became the second BAC winner taking the W50 javelin with a throw of 20.37m, while Luscombe went straight from her efforts in the mile to finish fifth in the W35 javelin with 10.12m.

Sandra mimicked Fediw by also competing in the high jump taking fourth W50 with Juty also coming fourth in W45. After her win in the javelin, Ingham went straight over to the triple jump with Kathryn, Sandra finishing fourth in W50 jumping 4.57m (AG club record) and Kathryn a very commendable second with a jump of 6.03m.

In the men’s discus Fediw was fifth in M35 with 17.30m, Robin Wynde fifth M50 with 16.13m and Ian Skerratt fifth M60 with 9.67m.

The final individual event as the 400m and Luscombe stepped up to run in W35 taking third in 76.2. For the men Charles Arnold took fourth in M50 (75.7) and Ian Skerratt second in M60 (81.7).

This was then followed by the 1200m varied distance relay and David Brown was able to to take a break from officiating to run a blistering first leg to hand over to Skerratt, then Arnold before Davey produced a fantastic race to finish third, so nearly catching the team ahead.

In the end, the women finished fourth on the night and lifted themselves to a creditable fourth overall.

The men finished fifth on the night and slipped to fifth overall, but just 3.5 points behind the hosts who were able to field a strong team.

Neither team qualified for the finals, but all the ​athletes who turned out for the four matches gave commitment, effort and enthusiasm, and most of all, made them fun occasions with some success.

A special mention should also be made for the officials that turned out each time - without them there would be no competition.