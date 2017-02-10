Carl hits gold in Kestrel tournament

Kestrels Archery Club held its 33rd annual Worcester Tournament at Sandy Sports Centre at the weekend.

This is the club’s annual UK record status archery event shot indoors over two days.

There were successes for local archers in the single round (60 arrows shot at a five-zone target at 20 yards).

Kestrels’ own Carl Tebbs, shooting with a recurve bow, took a gold medal with a score of 282 (just two points ahead of second place). In the Ladies Recurve discipline, newcomer Maggy Halliday received a bronze medal for a score of 265.

The competition in the gentlemen’s section shooting with compound bows at a five-spot face was a very close affair. Kestrel Bradley Tebbs was awarded a silver medal, sharing second place with two other archers scoring 299.

First place was taken by Hinxworth’s Ben Rayner with a perfect score of 300. Bradley’s sister, Caroline Tebbs, brought home a gold with her score of 255 in the Junior Ladies Compound section.

Kestrel veteran Mike Collins shooting in the combined Ladies and Gentlemen Longbow discipline took a silver medal for his score of 161, five adrift of Hinxworth’s Derek Bridgewater.

In the double rounds (120 arrows), Sandy’s Carl Tebbs kept up the pressure gaining a gold medal with a score of 562 (282+280) with 120 hits. Ken Harper of Bowmen of Harrow had the same score of 562 (278+284), but unfortunately had 119 hits.

In the Ladies Recurve discipline Potton-based Rachel Swinson received a bronze medal for a score of 494 (246+248). Bradley Tebbs held on for a bronze medal in the Gentlemen Compound discipline with a score of 596 (299+297). Caroline Tebbs remained in gold position with a score of 526 (255+271) in the Junior Ladies Compound section. Mike Collins stayed in silver medal position with a score of 324 (161+163) in the combined Ladies and Gentlemen Longbow event.

In the Team Recurve competition, Kestrels foursome Carl Tebbs, David Holmes, Maggy Halliday and Simon Kennedy had a combined score of 1064 just two points ahead of the Clophill team.

In the Team Longbow, Mike Collins was joined by John Smith with gold medals. Couple Lorraine and Carl Tebbs, shooting compound bows, increased the family’s medal haul with a pair of gold medals for a combined score of 522.