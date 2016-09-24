Delight for host as John O’Gaunt hold on to Captain’s cup

John O’Gaunt successfully retained the Captain’s Interclub Challenge Cup, hosted at the Sutton course on Monday.

The 4BBB Stableford has been played for since 2002 by teams from Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands, The Bedfordshire, Buckingham, John O’Gaunt, Leighton Buzzard and South Beds clubs.

John O'Gaunt GC Ladies Medal Final - Yvette Bunker-Dare and Chris Darts, Ladies Captain. PNL-160921-153247002

William Smith (LBGC) won nearest the pin on the 4th - with a hole in one. It hardly seemed fair that Smith was only presented with three golf balls for his efforts, and pay for a round of drinks.

Simon Norris (Buckingham GC) won nearest the pin on the 16th. Best overall pair was Martin Pettitt and Phil Haddow with 42 points, from John O’Gaunt. Their efforts, combined with the rest of the JOG team (captain Richard Aubigne and Simon Kimber, vice-captain Dave Wisher and David Crosby and Dave Gibson and Malcolm Waters) to retain the cup (152 points) ahead of Leighton Buzzard (147).

The monthly September medal attracted 131 players to the John O’Gaunt course on Saturday. With favourable conditions for low scoring the players did not disappoint.

Division 1: 1, Martin Whinnett 67 nett; 2, Andrew Florence 69 nett, 3 Paul Presland 70 nett.

John O'Gaunt GC, Norman Trophy - Penny Staveley-Smith, winner and Chris Darts, Ladies Captain. PNL-160921-153223002

Division 2: 1, Hayden Perkes 68 nett on count back; 2, Neil Harrison 68 nett; 3, Des Forde 70 nett.

Division 3: 1, Philip Blackburn 70 nett; 2, Geoff Emery 71 nett; 3, Tim Corrigan 75 nett.

There were 70 golfers part in the Bogey Trophy on Sunday on the John O’Gaunt course, with + 4 scores not in the running.

Runner-up this year with + 5 playing off a 17 handicap was Ian Goodger, and the winner, playing off 5 with a great score of + 6 was Steve Pope.

John O'Gaunt GC Ladies Veterans Rose Bowl: Chris Darts, Ladies Captain and Heather Anthony, winner. PNL-160921-153235002

It was a busy few days for the Ladies. The first competition was the closely contested Gwen Brookbanks Memorial Trophy played over the Carthagena on Thursday with Rose Wrench being awarded the trophy with a nett 69 score.

Result: 1, Rose Wrench 69 nett; 2, Jacqui Bunker-Dare 70 nett on count back; 3, Yvette Bunker-Dare 70 nett​.

On Sunday the Ladies played in their Medal Finals. The final is for all those Ladies who have succeeded in the medal competitions while those who haven’t play in the Norman Trophy. Both of the competitions were over the John O’Gaunt course.

Ladies’ Medal Final: 1, Yvette Bunker-Dare 76 nett; 2 Wendy Percival 78 nett on count back; 3, Marian Farrow 78 nett.

Bedfordshire Past Ladies' Captains Championship winner Sandra Gardner. PNL-160921-153212002

Ladies Norman Trophy: 1, Penny Staveley-Smith 34 points; 2, Nicola Hunter 33 points; 3, Julie Remington 28 points.

From March onwards 39 of the Ladies battled out their knockout competition for the prestigious Veterans Rose Bowl. The battle was concluded on Sunday with the final between Heather Anthony and Anne Marie Evelyn. In a very tight match Evelyn was two up before Anthony came on strong towards the end of the round to snatch victory to take the title.

It was another great day for John O’Gaunt Ladies in the County Past Captain’s Championship being played on Thursday at Leighton Buzzard. Play started in very foggy damp conditions, the weather improving by late morning when the sun decided to put in an appearance.

There were some 30 Ladies competing for this prestigious title and it was Sandra Gardner who came out on top. Gardner with her partner Judith Abrahams was second in the afternoon 9 hole 4 Ball Better Ball competition.