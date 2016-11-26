First Herts win for Biggleswade

Biggleswade secured their first Bedfordshire League win with an emphatic 20-0 scoreline at home to Mowsbury on Monday.

Tom Dupuy made his debut for the season at string two. He faced Simon Marshall and got Biggleswade off to the perfect start with a comfortable straight games win (15-10, 15-9, 15-9)

Jimmy Hart at string five continued his winning run beating Juliet Johnson 15-12, 15-13 and 15-9.

Rich Anthony at number four faced Phil Hales and clinched a tight opener 16-14 in the tie break. He proceeded to take the next two 15-13 and 15-10 securing Biggleswade’s victory.

Skipper Martin Wright, at three, took on Dean Simpson and returned to winning ways with a solid victory (15-9, 15-12, 15-9).

At number one Dan Easton comfortably won the first game 15-6 against Ryan Pesco before going on to take the second 15-12. With Mowsbury facing a whitewash Pesco forced a tiebreak in the last game but Easton was able to win that game 20-18.

The win lifted Biggleswade up to mid-table after six games. The next game is away to Luton & Dunstable 1.

However the first win in the Herfordshire League remains elusive after a 17-6 home reverse to Harpenden.

Simon Gray at string four against Mike Richards got off to a winning start 15-11 before Richards took the lead 2-1 (15-13, 15-10). Gray upped his game in the fourth to level with a 15-9 win but ran out of steam to lose the fifth 15-9.

Martin Wright made his season debut in the Herts team at number five against Justin Turnpenny. He lost the first two on tiebreaks (16-14, 17-15) and with fatigue setting in Turnpenny had an easy victory in the third (15-5).

Number One Jay Ledger faced Chris Lynam and in his best performance of the season had a straight games win 15-11, 15-12, 15-11.

Tim Kipling at number three took on Duncan Smeaton and despite an audacious ‘hotdog’ winner soon found himself two games down (15-10, 15-6). Kipling stepped up a level in the third to win the game 15-11 but to no avail as Smeaton took the fourth 15-10 to give Harpenden 2 victory.

Owen Ledger at number two bowed to Stephen Lloyd’s experience, losing 15-12, 15-11, 15-13.