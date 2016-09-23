In-form Ben races to maiden win at Croft

Ben Tuck dominated the latest round of the Caterham Supersport Championship at Croft inYorkshire with a win, a second place and the Caterham Supersport lap record.

After a nail-biting qualifying session, Ben was pipped to pole by the eventual title champion, William Smithby 0.19s.

At the start of Race 1, Ben comfortably slotted in behind the leader.

After seven laps Ben made a move into the lead and held it until lap 11 after which the top pair constantly swapped positions.

Ben took the flag a close second and also the Supersport lap record along with it.

Starting Race 2 on the grid again in second place, Ben felt he had every chance of achieving his first win of the season.

As they got away he calmly followed the leader through the first set of corners until a smooth and confident move at the end of the back straight saw him take the lead.

Ben took the chequered flag with an unusually large margin for a Caterham race.

The result was extra special as his entry to the Croft round was under threat because of budget issues, until luxury hotel and resorts group, Park Plaza Hotels, stepped in to help support Ben in the final two races.

He next races at Donington Park on October 15 and 16.