James is Pee Wee champion at the double

More than 50 Pee Wees (6–12 year olds) played in their annual 4 ball fun competition on the Carthagena course on Sunday.

The early chilly, but sunny, conditions were further illuminated by the delight on the Pee Wees’ faces for playing on a golf course, many for the first time, in a competition.

Each group of players were ably supported by club members and family with scoring and support on the course.

The Pee Wees received expert coaching led by the club professional Tom Bushell who ran coaching courses during the summer. Further support to new players is given by the head professional Lee Scarbrow and partner Sue Scarbrow in the Pro Shop, in addition also from their mums, dads and other family members.

At the conclusion of the competition the winners received their prizes from club captain Richard Aubigne along with medals and certificates. For a second consecutive year the Pee Wee Club Champion was James Stocks with a score of 19.

Pee Wee Club Champion 2016, James Stocks 19, Runner up Alastair Large, 21.

Age winners: Boys 6 years, 1, Oliver Kennedy 22, 2, Alfie Moss 26.

Boys 7 years: 1, Archie Pateman 28, 2, Euan Florence 29.

Boys 8 years: 1, Alfie O’Connor 26, 2, Kaiden Greenwood 26.

Boys 8 years, Gold Award: 1, James Stocks 19, 2, Alasdair Large 21.

Boys 9 years: 1, Bobby Tolley 25, 2, Edward Dobson 27.

Boys 10-12 years: 1, Brody Docherty 25, 2 Archie Black 28.

Girls 6–8 years: 1, Emily Treby 30, 2 Rose Speller 38.

Girls 8 1/2–10 years: 1, Lucy Edwards 30, 2 Harriet Martin 31.

The last monthly medal of the year on Saturday attracted a field of 126 to compete in the October Monthly Medal.

The challenge of the John O’Gaunt course in pleasant playing conditions had all the ingredients for some scores and for many this was the case with over 20 players achieving par or better.

It was very tight at the top of the leader board with five players within one shot of victory and winning on count back with a nett 68 was Nathan Buckland from Neil Freeman.

Result: 1, Nathan Buckland 68 nett on count back, 2, Neil Freeman 68 nett, 3, Chris Dennis 69 nett on count back.

The annual battle in the Club v Staff for the Clegg Trophy took place on Thursday. The field of 10 pairs per side ranged from the Club Pro through to novice golfers playing on the Carthagena course.

Due to some imbalance of numbers some of the club members became ‘Staff’ for the day. The changes of allegiance could not prevent the club from holding sway with a 6-4 victory.

The regular ladies day on Thursday attracted a small field as many ladies were playing in a county competition at South Beds Golf Club. The ladies found the John O’Gaunt course a challenge except for Anna Collis who came in with an under par nett 70.

Results: Division 1: 1, Anna Collis 70 nett, 2,Sophie Hillier 75 nett.

Division 2: 1, Jean Cobb 78 nett, 2, Adrienne Massey 86 nett.

Many of the Ladies were playing in the BLCGA Presidents Fun(D) Charity day on Thursday at South Bedfordshire Golf Club.

However the best results came from Ann-Marie Evelyn, Lorna Jerome, Anita Isaacson and Hazel House who came second in the afternoon 4 ball team competition with a score of 101. Over £2000 was raised for work of the BLCGA.