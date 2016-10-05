JOG duo beaten by Willmott and Cooper double act

The John O’Gaunt Ladies section held their Ladies’ Captain and Pro Challenge last week.

There were nine pairs who challenged Ladies Captain Chris Darts and pro Lee Scarbrow in a Four Ball Better Ball Ladies Captain and Pro Challenge on.

Darts and Scarbrow had an interesting round and managed 39 points, 22 being on the back nine but were beaten into fourth place.

The winners were new Lady members Tanya Willmott and Jane Cooper with a highly respectable score of 44 points who were rewarded with a bottle of wine and a JOG hat clip marker.

They were closely followed home by Julia Cottenden and Tina Page, missing out by one point with 43.

Captain Darts thanked all challengers and the day has added £80 to her charities, while she reserved special thanks to Scarbrow for taking part too.

John O’Gaunt golfers competed in the Bedfordshire County Mixed Foursomes on Sunday, September 18.

Vicki Collin and Morgan Darnell finished third gross overal and Laura Collin and Graham Anderson were fourth overall.

JOG’s Seniors have been engaged in three Seniors Club matches, winning one and losing two.

The first match was against Beds and County saw JOG enjoy a 6 1/2 to 1 1/2 victory.

JOG then headed to Gog Magog with the Senior’s Captain and playing partner fortunate to be out first and play the front nine in pleasant conditions.

Then the heavy rain started, the wind got up and the course became unplayable, meaning the result was a win for Gog Magog Elders 3.5 to JOG Seniors’ 1.5, with three abandoned matches.

The final match was away against a very competitive Leighton Buzzard side.

The JOG Seniors were never in the hunt on a course which favours the local team, as they produced a resounding 6-2 success.

Last Sunday, there were two competitions played on the JOG course for the Junior Russell Hayes Cup and a Ladies Four Ball Better Ball competition.

Regrettably for both events there were small fields competing.

The junior competition was won by Harry Warmoth, Junior Captain with a score of 72 nett by just one shot from nearest rival Caitlin Thomas (73 nett).

Diane Olivier and Tracy Allan (40pts) took the plaudits from Caroline Lewis and Nikki Hunter (39pts) in the Ladies event.