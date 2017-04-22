John O’Gaunt golfers under hammer!

Players at John O’Gaunt GC went under the hammer in the Auction Cup.

On Thursday, 116 players sat down for the supper in the Burgoyne Suite before each pair of players were auctioned to the highest bidders by Martin Stackemann.

John O'Gaunt Ladies Thirty Cup: Rosemary Kimber, Ladies captain and Pat Court, winner. PNL-170419-123216002

The auctioneer did a wonderful job raising over £900 going to the Captain’s charities, the remainder being given away in prizes to the top 14 pair of players.

The Four Ball Better Ball Stableford competition was played on the John O’Gaunt course on Sunday. With over half the field equalling or breaking par a great round was needed to win. At the conclusion there was a tie with three pairs scoring 42 points. Unlike many competitions where the outcome is decided by count back, a four hole playoff was required.

Craig Dilley and Roy Anderson lost out and had to settle for third. The remaining two pairs were faced with sudden death and on the first extra hole Jack Sauble partnering Lewis Sinclair took the win, placing Nigel Tarn and Ben Stephens into second.

The second week of the Easter holiday saw John O’Gaunt Juniors receiving professional coaching as a benefit of the Andy Finnigan Memorial Fund. After the coaching the Juniors went on to contest the JR Trophy, where they only discovered their partner on the morning of the competition. Junior Captain Harry Warmoth partnered last week’s winner Jay Narain to a very good score of 42 points on the Carthagena course. That was matched by James Stocks and Emma Brown, who secured second by virtue of a better back 9.

All had to concede victory to an outstanding 46 recorded by Rachel George and vice-captain Daniel Haugh.

The final challenge of the holiday was the away leg of the Ver League match at Moor Park Golf Club in Herts. On a windy and cool day, John O’Gaunt sent seven juniors trying to build on a home advantage score of 4.5, to 2.5, the first team to 7.5 would progress.

Despite losing the first two matches, the Juniors picked up two quick wins so just one point was required. Unfortunately, John O’Gaunt lost another which meant the remaining pairs on the course had to pick up two halves or a point,

Despite a great fight back from Caitlin Thomas and Paul Smith, with both matches going to the 18th, the Juniors couldn’t get over the line. They now go into the plate competition.

You know when the golfing season starts in earnest when the first Monthly medal takes place, being played over the Carthagena course on Saturday.

A large field of 168 players set off in hope of glory. In good golfing conditions there were many players who shot well under their handicaps with Neil Oram’s 63 nett taking the victory with Callum Pearson second on count back with Hayden Perkes third and Gary J Albone fourth, all with 64 nett.

On Thursday the Ladies held the Thirty Cup for all ladies with a handicap of 30 or over. With a cool, overcast, slightly windy day, conditions were far from perfect. In third with a handicap of ​31 and scoring 31 Stableford points was Susan Hankins-Matthews. Marilynn Wiltshire was second with a handicap of 33 and 32 Stableford points, with Pat Court first with a handicap of 31 and a tremendous 41 Stableford points.

For those not entering the Thirties Cup there was a Stableford competition. Jean Cobb won with 37 Stableford points, Penny Staveley-Smith was second on 36 beating Rhonda Stallard on countback.