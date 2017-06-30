John O’Gaunt Juniors make Tavistock Cup final

John O’Gaunt’s squad of eight Juniors have won through the group stages of the Tavistock Cup against The Bedford and South Beds golf clubs.

The group stages were played at all three clubs with JOG securing their final place with a win at The Bedford on June 25.

John O'Gaunt GC Juniors Rookies Cup winners and runners-up. PNL-170628-161250002

The final will be played at Beadlow Manor GC on August 25.

The squad members are Caitlin Thomas, Harry Warmoth (Junior Captain), Jess Sporle, Alex Zavodov, Joe Clark, Paul Smith, Daniel Haugh and Rachel George.

The Rookies Cup was held on June 18 and was open to John O’Gaunt Juniors that had joined the club since 2014 and hadn’t yet attained a CONGU handicap.

The competition was played over 11 holes on the Carthagena course on a very hot day.

The winner with 27 points was Robert Thompson who also scored a gross birdie on the second hole. James Playford was second with 23 and Charlie Dix third with 22. The cup was donated by Malcolm Roberts, former Junior Organiser.

The John O’Gaunt Golf Club commenced their summer celebrations in fine style with the Summer Ball on Friday.

This year the event moved into the superbly decorated Burgoyne suite. There were over 100 members and guests who enjoyed a champagne reception followed by an excellent four course supper. During the meal a ‘new waiter’ arrived to entertain with his Fawlty Towers style of service. Revellers then danced away the evening into the small hours.

The birthday celebrations on the club’s 69th anniversary were marked with the Sir Malcolm Stewart Cup held on Saturday.

The cup was presented by Sir Malcolm Stewart, one of the founders of the golf club on June 24, 1948. The competition is a mixed Foursomes stableford event played on the John O’Gaunt course with 38 pairs participating this year.

After the recent hot sunny weather the course was firm and the greens were playing true and fast which caused many of the pairs some difficulties reflected in their scores.

This was not the case for Val Cooper and her partner Ralph Ahern who came in with a very commendable 39 points, three points ahead of the field. Second on 36 points were Caroline Lewis and Richard Cobb and a further three points further back were Marion Cooper with Joe Ogunremi with 33.

At the conclusion of the event the players sat down to a meal followed by the traditional cutting of the birthday cake. The ceremonial red rose as a ‘pepper corn rent’ payment was made by Dave Wilsher, club captain to Richard Aubigne, immediate past captain, representing the President.

On Thursday the ladies held a Stableford competition, 48 ladies entered and with the course being in beautiful condition and the weather perfect some good scores were recorded.

Three ladies came in with 37 points. In fourth was Carolyn Delaney playing off a handicap of 25 while third went to Pauline Aubigne playing off a handicap of 24.

Mary Warmoth was second playing off a handicap of 21 while the winner, playing off a handicap of 9, scoring 39 Stableford points which included three birdies was Morag Hutcheon.

The wonderful summer weather and ideal golfing conditions brought 161 players to compete for this month’s monthly medal on Sunday June over the Carthagena course. There were some super scores recorded with 35 players equalling or playing under par.

There was a four way tie at the head of the leader board with each player coming in with a magnificent 65 nett after taking into account count back on the back nine holes. Gary Earl took the honours with James Hall second, Steven Jacobs third, with Ben Stephens fourth.