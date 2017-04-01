John O’Gaunt tees off for club captain’s swansong

Dawn French and Marie Bayes capped the perfect send-off for John O’Gaunt club captain Richard Aubigne by winning the Swansong Trophy on Saturday.

To celebrate the conclusion to Richard’s year as captain, 108 members and their guests attended the Swansong supper in the Burgoyne suite and over flowing into the conservatory on Friday.

John O'Gaunt Swansong Runners Up: Ben Stephens and George Billings with Club Captain Richard Aubigne centre. PNL-170329-150407002

Those attending the evening were eligible to play for the Swansong Trophy on Saturday. After the previous evening festivities, and in some cases excesses, there were 38 pairs who played in the 4 Ball Better Ball competition on the John O’Gaunt course.

In pleasant sunshine and a cool wind there was some very tight scoring with winners and runners up being separated by one point. After his recent win in the Sutton Cup Ben Stephens, had to settle for second this time, with his playing partner George Billings scoring 40 points.

Taking the Swansong Trophy with 41 points were Dawn French and Marie Bayes. Third went to Tony Phipps and Paul Rainbow on 39 points.

On Saturday, March 18 a small field of eight ladies played the first Medal competition of the season.

The conditions weren’t easy with a wet and windy day, and only one of the Ladies managed to play below her handicap. Coming in first with a net score of 73 and 1 under her handicap was Tanya Willmott.

With a net score of 75 and one over her handicap was Diane Oliver, and coming in third with a net score of 83 was Joanna Coker.

On Thursday, March 23 the ladies held their first competitive midweek Stableford of the season. Although a beautifully sunny day and the course in great condition, the wind certainly came in to play and this was reflected in the scoring. With only one Birdie recorded for the day, no one managed to play to their handicap.

The winner on the day with a score of 35 Stableford points and playing one over her handicap was Penelope Staveley-Smith.

Second with a score of 34 Stableford points, and two over her handicap, was Adrienne Massey, and coming in third with 33 Stableford points and three over her handicap, was Jane Cooper.