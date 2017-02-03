Ladies take positives despite home defeat

There were some excellent individual performances to salute in Shefford & Sandy Ladies II’s match against Cheshunt Is on Saturday.

The visitors, third in the Five Counties Division One table, ran out 2-0 winners but S&S should take heart from their showing.

The opening exchanges saw Cheshunt’s league superiority show as Shefford gave them too much respect. Gradually S&S found their feet and began to play some great hockey pinging the ball around the pitch.

The forward line – a good mix of youth and experience of Wilson, Green, Rayner and Lambourne – kept the sturdy Cheshunt defence on their toes.

However, as S&S pushed up the visitors counter attacked and put a deft pass right through the heart of the defence and into the back of the goal.

The second half saw the possession stats favour Shefford but again there were no goals.

Cheshunt’s fluency was disrupted by some tough tackling and neat one twos. Rayner’s fine through ball to Lambourne was Shefford’s best chance of the second half period but Lambourne couldn’t make contact.

S&S gave away a dubious flick minutes from the end which the Cheshunt play ercalmly placedin thetop corner.

Shefford face second in the table Broxbourne on Saturday in what will be another tough encounter.

S&S: Sarah Fuller, KazHall, Gina Kelly, Kath Wilson, Sammi Green, Kirstin Rayner, HannahBartram, Tia Alford, Kate Lambourne, Jade Gravell, Janet Fogg, Tayla Green.

S&S Ladies Is won 2-1 at Harpenden Is to extend the points gap between them and the teams at the foot of East League Division Two SW. They host second placed Old Loughts II on Saturday.

The IIIs drew 2-2 at home to Hertford IIIs while S&S IVs lost 2-0 at Leighton IVs, both in Five Counties League. On Saturday the IIIs visit Enigma and the IVs host Broxbourne V.