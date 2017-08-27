Laura signs off on two course records

There was a special occasion at John O’Gaunt GC this week with the third course record of the year being duly signed by Laura Collin.

Her fantastic 68(-6) in 2nd round of Ladies Club Championship now gives Laura the Ladies course record for both John O’ Gaunt and Carthagena Courses on the Hall of Fame.

Tony Phipps, winner of the August monthly medal at John O'Gaunt GC. Picture: The Sports Journalist. PNL-170823-141312002

The ever popular monthly medal for August attracted a field on 136 players on Saturday. Playing the more challenging John O’Gaunt course many players found the going tough with the exception of Tony Phipps who decimated the field to win by five shots with an incredible 65 nett score.

Second place fell to Tom McEvoy, nett 70, with Kevin Gentle taking third on count back, with a nett 71, from four other players on the same score.

The second Ladies Invitation Day was held on Sunday. There were 60 ladies and their guests, coming from 20 other country wide golf clubs.

The competition was played in a 4 ball Stableford format, on the John O’Gaunt course, with the best 3 scores counting. Taking the honours and being well clear of the field were Rosemary Kimber, Ladies Captain and Penny Fletcher-Gregory with their guests Christine Flynn, Ladies Captain at Letchworth, and Carol Clarke from South Beds with 115 points.

Just taking second were mother and daughter Cathy Morris and Nikki, Wyboston, who played with Paula Collin and Fran Eyre, The Bedford with a total of 109 points, with Jean Cobb, Susan Firby, Nicky Poulain, Mid Herts and Barbara Roberts, Conden Park in third with 108 points.

There were 49 ladies who competed for the Golf Foundation Brooch Stableford competition on Thursday. Playing the Carthagena, with fair weather, all was set fair for good scoring with the leading Ladies playing to course par or better.

Winning the competition with 38 points was Glynis Hale. Caroline Lewis with 37 points claimed second spot and there was a tie for third place between Penny Staveley- Smith and Jane Cooper, both with 36 with Cooper getting the nod on count back.