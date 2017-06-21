Mark sees off the early risers to win Mid Summer Madness

To celebrate the summer equinox 67 players rose early to play in the Mid Summer Madness Stableford competition on Sunday over the Carthagena course.

To the sound of the shotgun at 5.30am the players were pleased to play in the relative cool before one of the hottest days of the year.

The course was in excellent condition, being firm and playing short – some good scores were anticipated and this turned out to be the case.

Taking the trophy with 41 points was Mark Davidson. With two players on 40 points it was decided on count back with Stephen Cherry coming second and Carl Billing, third.

At conclusion the players returned to the club house for a well earned breakfast and to discuss the putt that got away.

On Thursday the ladies held two competitions, a Stableford and the Ladies Past Captain’s Salver. With summer now in all its glory and the golf course in peak condition the ladies had plenty of opportunities for some great scores.

A full field of 40 ladies entered the Stableford and all the leading ladies played below their handicaps.

Coming in third with 38 points, playing off a handicap 29, was Val Cooper. Second with 38 points, playing off a handicap of 7, was Jacqui Bunker-Dare, and the winner with a fantastic score of 41, and playing off a handicap of 23, was Sara Fowler.

Eleven ladies entered the Ladies Past Captain’s Salver. In third place with 31 points was Hilary Pearmain while in second place with 34 points was Pauline Aubigne. The winner with a great score of 37 was Sue Bassindale.

On Saturday the ladies held the Ladies Silver Salver Medal competition.

A total of 20 ladies entered the competition, and although some good scores came in, some players suffered with the heat and this was reflected in the overall scores on the day.

All three leading ladies had a net score of 70, In third place on count-back was Sandra Gardner while in second place was Chris Ellis .

Coming in first, just pipping them to the post, was Cath Cowcill.