Robert Bloomfield athletes surge to district title

Athletes at Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford have become district champions after winning 3 of the 4 trophies on offer.

Four Robert Bloomfield teams took part in the competition – Year 5 and Year 6 boys and girls teams.

Robert Bloomfield Academy District Athletics finals individual winners. PNL-171207-133307002

The Year 5 boys, Year 5 girls and Year 6 boys won district titles. All schools in Bedfordshire participate in the competition so this is a magnificent achievement.

The school also won the Bailey Cup due to their success in this event and success in the Year 7 & 8 district competition.

The individual winners were: Rachana Dura, 150m; Luca Phillips, 1200m; Harrison Smith, shot put; Ava Robinson, high jump; Peter Murphy, high jump; Jack Lee, high jump; Tobin Marshall, long jump; Thomas Baddeley, turbo javelin.

Robert Bloomfield’s Assistant Head of PE, Natasha Cooper, said: “The pupils in all teams have worked extremely hard this year, practicing at lunch times and after school. Their success is credit to their dedication and determination to succeed.

Robert Bloomfield Academy Year 5 and 6 League Athletes. PNL-171207-133254002

Year 6 student, Tobin Marshall, who won the Long Jump, said: “I am really proud of myself and my team for winning at the district athletics competition.”

Year 5 student, Rachana Dura, who won in the 150m, added: “We have worked really hard to train for the District Athletics Final. We practiced our events in PE lessons and at Athletics Club and it has really paid off.”

Meanwhile Robert Bloomfield Year 5&6 Boys A team won the year 5&6 Athletics League Final after some stunning performances.

These included first place finishes in 75m from both Harrison Smith and George Findlay, Callum Saunders in the 600m and Tommy Baddeley in the javelin, who also broke the school record with a throw of 27m20.

The boys won the competition by 14 points beating off a very strong Goldington team. Year 5/6 Girls A team secured third place.

The teams had to compete in three league qualifying fixtures in order to get to the final and then compete against the top eight teams in the area. More than 30 teams took part in the process to reach the final.

Robert Bloomfield PE Teacher, Colin Marshall, said: “All the pupils were fantastic on the night and rose to the occasion. They have been really consistent all year and deserve the rewards they are receiving.”

Year 6 student, Tommy Baddeley, who won in the javelin, said: “They went very well for me and the team. We are all feeling proud to be league champions.”