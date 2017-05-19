Robert Bloomfield’s Olivia tumbles to national success

Gymnast Olivia Fox from Robert Bloomfield Academy has won a silver medal at the British Schools Gymnastics finals.

Three gymnasts from the Shefford school competed at the finals in Stoke on Trent – the pinnacle of school gymnastics in the UK, featuring all those who had qualified from regional rounds.

Robert Bloomfield students Olivia Fox, Aisha Bartlett and Megan Butt trained hard every Monday lunchtime and on Thursday evenings leading up to the competition.

On the day the girls warmed up in the gymnasts’ area and then went out to the arena to compete their three tumbles in front of the national Jjudges.

Aisha received a fantastic 8.50 in her first tumble, Megan finished 12th overall and Olivia took home the silver medal.

Olivia said: “It was really fun to go to Nationals, I tried my hardest. I was so happy when I came second because I was not expecting it. I loved all the support from my family and Mrs Marshall.”

Angie Marshall, Head of Performing Arts at Robert Bloomfield, said:

“I could not be any prouder of the girls. They worked extremely hard to ensure their tumbles were ready and they were prepared to compete against the best school tumblers in Britain.

“Well done Megan and Aisha for competing at such a high standard and congratulations to Olivia for taking home the silver medal.”

Robert Bloomfield’s gymnastics squad goes from strength to strength. The school has now qualified for the national finals eight times and have taken home a National Champion trophy with a gold and a silver medal.

The team work throughout the year to put on displays and showcases in school and in the local community alongside working towards regional and national finals.