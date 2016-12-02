S&S Ladies IIs run league leaders Berko so close

Shefford & Sandy Ladies IIs came agonisingly close to earning a draw at table topping Berkhamsted Ladies Is but fell to a 3-2 loss.

On a foggy morning S&S set off on a daunting journey to the Five Counties League Division One leaders and with a squad depleted by illness it wasn’t going to be easy.

S&S started tentatively, seemingly overawed by their opposition’s reputation, and Berko took full advantage of this by taking an early lead.

To their credit, S&S battled on and began to string passes together with Wilson and Fury combining well on the right.

Berko then scored their second against the run of play. Heads dropped slightly but the rousing voice of Kelly kept spirits lifted and ensured confidence was restored.

The second half started with renewed vigour and determination. S&S had all the play with the midfield quartet of Gravell, Greene, Fury and Bartram all working tirelessly to shut the opposition down.

A cruel blow then struck as Berko scored their third and all hope of any comeback looked bleak. But divine intervention in the form of Fury and Lambourne led to S&S’s first goal.

Sammi Greene was then happy that the umpire allowed her goal to stand – even though it had hit a foot on its way into the back of the goal.

S&S forced a number of short corners in the dying seconds but could not get that elusive equaliser.

Player of the match was Hannah Bartram.

S&S: Sarah Fuller, Gina Kelly, Janet Fogg, Kaz Hall, Tina Fury, Kath Wilson, Sammi Greene, Kate Lambourne, Jade Gravell, Tayla Green.

S&S Ladies Is drew 2-2 at Stevenage Is in the East League Division 2SW.

In Five Counties League Division Three S&S Ladies IIIs lost 4-1 at Royston IIIs while the IVS were granted a walkover.

On Saturday S&S Is visit Welwyn Garden City. The IIs host Tring Is and the IIIs are at home to Saffron Walden Vs. S&S IVs travel to St Neots IVs.