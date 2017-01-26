Shefford & Sandy slip up against bottom side

Shefford & Sandy Mens firsts threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against bottom side City of Peterborough on Saturday.

The first half was a fairly disjointed affair, which S&S gradually took more control of. In fact before they took the lead, S&S had two gilt edged chances which fell to Tom Pateman and Alyn Meredith.

When the goal finally game it was an excellent flowing move down the right finished well by Stuart Robson.

The second half started with S&S in the ascendant and it was no surprise when the profligate Chris Fell put them 2-0 ahead.

A third goal was needed though to kill the game off, but this did not come as COP were allowed to come back into the game and once they pulled a goal back they had the momentum to snatch an equaliser.

S&S can count themselves a little unlucky, as the ball for the COP second took an unfortunate deflection & spiralled over keeper Pete Houghton’s head.

S&S tried to pick up the game in the last few minutes, Danny Price was unlucky to just miss the target and then two penalty corners very late in the half almost lead to the winner, but it was not to be.

S&S Men’s IIs returned to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of lowly Harpenden in East League Division 5SW. Goals came from Robbie Stevens and Elliot Jones while Jon Wheeler was Man of the Match on his return to S&S colours.

The III’s game at St Albans was cancelled while the IVs came up against an unusually strong Luton IIIs side and lost 8-1.

Youngster Alistair Wood was on target for S&S and Dan Coverdale put in a good performance in what was an afternoon to forget.

This weekends the firsts are at home to Long Sutton in East League Division One while S&S IIs visit Stevenage II. In Division 7SW S&S IIIs host Royston II while the IVs visit Blueharts VI in Division 8SW.