Three wins in S&S men’s perfect start

Shefford & Sandy Mens Is continued their 100% start to life in East Mens Hockey League Division One with a hard fought 2-1 victory at home to Peterborough IIIs.

The first half was mostly dominated by S&S who played the ball neatly but they were frustrated by an in form Peterborough Keeper.

The keeper though could do nothing about the excellent reverse stick finish from youngster Liam Stevens, which followed another flowing move from S&S.

S&S went into the break with a deserved lead. The second half started in a much more disjointed fashion as both sides squandered good possession. Peterborough began to come into the game and it was no surprise when they equalised with a very good effort.

As the half progressed S&S grabbed the initiative, Chris Fell, Elliot Jones and Stevens all had efforts saved.

With five minutes left and after the keeper denied S&S again, the ball fell to home debutant Lewis Bridger who produced a good finish, rifling the ball home to secure all three points.

In Division Five SW S&S IIs continued their 100% start with a very convincing 5-1 win at Harpenden.

Goals came from man of the match Jakob Ooms (2). Stephen Brookes, Daz Hepburn and Chris Joannou.

S&S IIs were disappointed to not continue their perfect record in a game against St Albans VIIIs they mostly dominated.

S&Ss continued their flowing brand of hockey and but for a very good display by the Albans keeper they would surely have won this Division Seven SW fixture, it ending 2-2. Goals came from Ed De Luca and very senior pro Kev Wilson.

The IVs did well to get a point from their game at Luton Town IIIs after a kit disaster left keeper James Steer with only half a kit and having to play as a kicking back. Steer managed to save two penalty flicks, whilst Stuart Perry (2) and Darren France produced the goals in a 3-3 draw.