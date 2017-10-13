Tuck storms to team victory at Spa

Ben Tuck made an impressive debut in endurance prototype racing at the weekend by taking pole position and double lights-to-flag victories with his co-drivers Andreas Laskaratos and Rik Breukers.

The Sandy based 20 year-old competed in the Creventic 24hr Prototype Endurance series at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit deep in the Belgian Ardennes forest.

Ben Tuck at Spa. Picture: Boostracingimages.com PNL-171110-153048002

In typically changeable conditions, Ben took to the track in two 5 hour races from the front after team mate Rik Breukers bagged a comfortable pole position for the three man crew.

At the wheel of Ginetta’s impressive prototype offering – the G57, in the top P2 class, for factory outfit Simpson Motorsport, Ben led the field in Race 1 from the first lap and pulled out an ever increasing lead. At the end of his 1 hr 40 minute stint, he had put the team three laps in front.

From then his team mates were able to hold that lead until the finish taking a dominant victory for the team.

A jubilant Ben exclaimed “The conditions were tricky at times but the guys had the car set pretty much perfect. I quickly got into the rhythm and from the start it was just a question of just being smooth and consistent to build the lead for the team.”

Race 2 was conducted under similar conditions, and with the same driver order. In much the same display of dominant driving, Ben stormed off at the head of the field and was not troubled for his entire two hour stint, repeatedly setting fastest laps as the track dried enough for slick tyres to be put on. By the end of his shift, Ben had built another 3 lap lead.

His team mates then controlled the race to bring home the car home for another win.

“It’s been a dream weekend” said Ben. “Spa is one of my favourite circuits, I’ve been here 3 times now and have come away with a 2 outright wins, 3 class wins, a second place, an unofficial lap record and an official lap record.”

“I’ve got to thank the team at Ginetta and Simpson Motorsport so much and I’m really glad we could reward all the hard work that goes into this. And also to Saturn Systems and Aviamics for helping to make this happen. I’m pleased for them that I was able to reward their faith in me.”