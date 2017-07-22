Wharton crowned JoG club champion

Paul Wharton has been crowned John O’Gaunt club champion.

The annual 36 hole Club Championships were played over the weekend.

On Saturday the first round of the Championships and Junior Championships were played over the Carthagena course, combined with the Nett Championship Trophy.

A large field of 90 competed to claim the title, in overcast conditions, with intermittent light rain.

On Sunday with overcast but dry humid conditions, 49 players made the cut, being the top 32 Gross and top 32 nett players plus ties for the Championship and Nett titles, over the more demanding John O’Gaunt course.

It also included the Juniors who play 36 holes with no cut.

After the first round Jack Slater and Wharton were tied after two magnificent rounds of gross 66, 3 under par.

Following their Sunday rounds defending Champion Slater had to settle for second with a gross 43 just two shots behind Paul. Third was Michael Round with gross 146.

The Nett Championship was open to players with a handicap of 18 or better and the Collin Family donated a magnificent glass vase for the winner.

Following the Saturday round there were joint leaders with superb nett 62 scores, 7 under handicap par, Steve Pope and Glenn Wilkinson, but both could not maintain their form.

In a close tussle four players were within one shot of each other but taking the Collin Vase was Neil Bridgen with a nett score of 135, second on count back was Chris Dennis with Pope third both with nett 136, also on the same score was Wilkinson.

Seven boys entered the Junior’s Club Championship with some good scores on the Saturday but Alex Zavodov was the only one to improve on the Sunday, with a 36 hole total of gross 151.

Michael Wright picked up the runner up spot with gross 157. Alexandre’s score also gave him a commendable eighth overall in the Club Championship.

After the presentation a barbecue was enjoyed with the meat being donated by Piggots the Butchers and rolls by Gunns Bakery.

Results:

Club Champion, Paul Wharton - 66 + 75 = 141 gross; runner-up, Jack Slater - 66 + 77 = 143 gross; third: Michael Round - 71 + 75 = 146 gross.

Club Junior Champion, Alexandre Zavodov -76 + 75 = 151 gross; runner-up, Michael Wright - 76 + 81 = 157 gross.

Nett Champion, Neil Bridgen - 66 + 69 = 135 nett; runner up: Chris Dennis - 67 + 69 = 136 nett on count back; third, Steven Pope - 62 + 74 = 136 nett.

Last Thursday the ladies held two competitions, both on the Carthagena Course.

The Grannies Trophy, an individual stableford competition open to all the golfing Grannies in the club, had 38 entries with some fantastic scoring.

Taking the trophy with something to tell the grandchildren that she scored an amazing 45 points, and playing off a handicap of 20, was Sue Bassindale – congratulations on being cut 3 shots, now playing off a handicap of 17.

Second place, scoring 38 points and playing off a handicap of 14 went to Sue Lee while third, on count back, and playing off a handicap of 19 was Nikki Hunter,

The Par Competition is where each player plays against the course, and can either win, lose or half a hole. It had 19 entrants, and again some good scoring.

First, playing off a handicap of 2 was Yvette Bunker-Dare, with Morag Hutcheon second on countback with a handicap of 9. In third, playing off a handicap of 28, was Pat Court.