PARALYMPICS: Gold for Giglia while Lee takes swimming silver

Former Sandy Upper School staff member Megan Giglia claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Paralympics in Brazil last week.

The 31-year-old, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and stroke at the age of 27, only took up cycling three years, but had a stunning win in the C1-3 3,000m, catching American Jamie Whitmore after 1,875m.

Harriet Lee - pic: onEdition 2016�.

Speaking to Channel Four, she said: “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I wouldn’t be here without my team-mates, and my back-up team behind me.

“I didn’t think I would make it to Rio and I thought it was a bit ambitious but I wanted to give it a go.”

Giglia also won two gold medals at the UCI Paracycling Track World Championships in March earlier this year.

The school, writing in their Sandy Spotlight newsletter, said: “We would like to pass on our warmest congratulations to Miss Giglia and wish her all the very best success in the Paralympics.”

Meanwhile, a former Biggleswade Swimming Club member won a silver in the first days of the Paralympics.

Harriet Lee, aged 25, who is also a swimming instructor at the Saxon Pool and Leisure in the town, took the silver in the 100m breaststroke on Friday. Lee bettered her 2012 games performance where she won a bronze in the same event in London.

The swimming club commented: “Well done to ex-BWSC swimmer Harriet Lee, who overnight became a Paralympic Silver Medallist!! Get in girl!!”