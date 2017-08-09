Prescott powers Park to victory

southill park

Skipper Sam Rose won the toss and Southill batted first with the dynamic, aggressive opener Adam Prescott carrying his bat through the innings for a magnificent unbeaten 151 out of 261-6 in 40 overs. This is his second century of the season. He was ably assisted by Najam Sheraz (38) and Sam Kelly (29).

Park then restricted Biggleswade to 117-8 in 40 overs Sheraz (3-17), Farook Yunas (3-28) and Domenic Pasquariello (1-13) picking up the wickets plus a run out by Prescott.

This result places the Sunday 2nd XI in fourth spot with just two to play to secure promotion that is still possible given the top three or even four may go up and are without a game this weekend.

Southill Park lost to AKXI by 13 runs in a weather affected game at home on Saturday.

Park lost the toss but performed well to bowl AK out for 155 from the last ball of the rain reduced 31 over match.

Jack Good (5-43) secured a place on the honours board with a 5fer supported by Kieran Brasier (2-29), Hamad Nasir (1-10), Lee Hoggett (1-20) and Najam Sheraz (1-42).

Park started their response well with Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (34) looking good, Nasir (22), Good (25) and Brasier (20 not out) all getting starts.

The loss of wickets, accurate bowling and scoreboard pressure culminated in the run chase stuttering to 142-7 from 31 overs and defeat by 13 runs.

This leaves Southill third in the Hunts League Division One with four games to play and possible promotion via a play-off appearing the more likely route.

Park entertain Hampton this Saturday starting at 1pm.