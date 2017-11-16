Biggleswade boys put Men’s’ Own to the sword

Superiority told in the end as Biggleswade swept aside the challenge of Northampton Men’s’ Own 44-18 in Midlands 3 East (South) on Saturday.

Biggleswade returned to winning ways with a victory that was clear cut in the end. But the hosts, who are anchored to the bottom of the league, made life uncomfortable for the visitors.

It was the repeated charges by Biggy’s number eight Michael Hall who really titled the balance.

Biggleswade was dominant in most phases of the game and only wide out were the shortcomings exposed. Men’s Own scored three tries including one each side of the break but Biggleswade finally got the upper hand and scored the tries which they deserved.

Wade Allen played fly-half instead of Luke Haverly who was still recovering from having several teeth out. Gareth Rutt came in at flanker for the unavailable Liam Dunne. His added weight in the scrums helped Biggleswade to disrupt one Men’s’ Own scrum after another.

Biggleswade dominated the line outs too with James Emerson gathering many a good throw to provide a stream of possession for the three quarters to use. Michael Haddow cleaned up at the back and Gareth Rutt did the same at the front on opposition throws.

After a bright start from the kick off when Hall made an inpact straight away with a powerful run it was the hosts who scored first – eluding a tackle the winger showed a rare turn of pace to outdistance the cover.

Dom Nott set up Biggy’s reply as the burly prop tapped and ran a kickable penalty. Although stopped short of the line the recycled ball went along the backs ending with winger Elliott Tunstall going over in the corner.

Two big forwards were involved in Biggleswade’s second try. Paul O’Sullivan led the charge supported by Gareth Rutt with centre Alex Borg getting the touchdown.

It was a day for big breaks as scrum half Will Jones raced away down the blindside from another Biggy scrum. It was hooker Sacha Heath who had only just replaced Shane Manning who got the credit for the try.

With half-time approaching Biggleswade took their foot off the gas allowing Men’s own to cut the deficit to five points with their second try. They added their third right after half-time. At 15-15 a real upset looked likely but Biggy were having nothing of it.

It was that man Michael Hall who gives opposition players bad dreams who did the business. His power blasts holes in all but the toughest of defences creating one scoring chance after another.

The number eight crossed for two tries with others coming from Gareth Rutt, Wade Allen and Alex Borg. Elliott Tunstall pushed the score past 40 points for the first time this season in a league match with two conversions.

The result sees Biggleswade move back to fourth. Saturday sees no league match so the next fixture is against Queens in two weeks’ time, followed by Rushden & Higham, St Ives and Stockwood Park in successive weeks.