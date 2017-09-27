Biggy bag well-deserved win in nail-biting finale

In a nail-biting finish Biggleswade hung on to get a well-deserved league victory over Daventry 23-17 on Saturday.

Daventry had won both the encounters last season so when they went into a 17 point lead the writing seemed on the wall for Biggleswade.

But the home team stuck to their task, worked their way back into the game and they finally pulled the rabbit out of the hat.

It was not an afternoon for the faint heartened as one thundering tackle after another from the Biggleswade battery demoralised the opposition. Gavin Taylor, a flanker in the first part of his career, relished getting amongst the opposition backs. Michael Haddow too was back to his best getting into the perfect position to tackle one Daventry player after another.

This rattled the visitors who were forced to kick the ball downfield and hope for a lucky bounce.

But instead more often than not the Biggleswade back three of Will Roake, Ieuan Evans and Shane Austin were equal to the task of clearing the danger and running the ball back deep into the opposition’s midfield.

Daventry only had two excursions into Biggleswade’s 22 in the first half and came away with a try on each occasion. The first came from a catch and drive after a penalty into the corner. The second came on the opposite flank as Biggleswade ran out of defenders to stop the Daventry deluge.

But the deficit was soon cut as Biggleswade fought back. The first try came when Shane Austin joined the three-quarter line to create an overlap. Shane was injured against Daventry last season, a knock which took him some time to get over. But on Saturday he was back to full fitness and bursting with running.

Turning round 7-12 down Biggleswade had a dream start to the second period. It was that man Haddow who created to chance. A Daventry player attempting to catch a Luke Haverly chip ahead landed awkwardly and spilled the ball. Haddow hacked it deep downfield forcing Daventry to clear the danger with a wild kick to touch. From the ensuing line-out Liam Dunne went over for his first try of the season.

Now playing inspired rugby in their new strip sponsored by Dutton Engineering they soon took the lead with their third try.​

This was a real peach from Luke Haverly. Getting the ball on the edge of the 22 there seemed no way through for the slight fly-half. But with a step or two, a show of the ball and a swing of the hips the number ten was through to the line scoring under the posts.

He missed the conversion on this occasion but he was successful with another and also landed two penalties.

On Saturday Biggleswade travel to Dunstablians who have lost their two opening league matches to St Ives and Stockwood Park.

Last season Biggleswade lost all three games against the Dunstablians. They lost heavily at home but came within three points in the two away matches. One was the return league fixture and the other in the Beds Cup.

Biggleswade will surely be feeling that this time they must end up in front. The match at Thorn Turn on the Toddington Road kicks off at 3pm.