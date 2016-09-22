Biggy cruise to second win over Aylestone

Biggleswade made it two wins from two starts on Saturday with a comfortable 39-0 victory over Aylestone St James from Leicester in Midlands 3 East (South).

Biggy were forced to make five changes from last week, mainly in the backs, but after a settling in period as players found each other there was some great rugby. They ran in six tries and all of them were well worked, fully justifying the bonus point.

Biggleswade RUFC. PIcture: Guy Wills.

Coach Damian White was full of praise for his troops, and said: “We’ve got a good squad but new players are always welcome. The structures are going well and the players are responding to the style of play that the coaching team are asking for.

“Everything so far is going swimmingly but we are aware of the challenge in two weeks’ time when we travel to Corby to play Stewarts & Lloyds.”

Biggleswade took time to break down the Jimmies defence. Luke Haverly went close with an early penalty before the home side scored their first try. It came from a well worked move which saw flanker Liam Dunne slice through the cover on the right.

A second soon followed and with one conversion Biggleswade were comfortably ahead. In truth Aylestone never threatened the line with no penalty attempts and very rare forays into the “22”.

Biggleswade RUFC. PIcture: Guy Wills.

The scrums were solid disrupting Aylestone with some tremendous shoves. The lineouts too were impressive with several well directed tap downs to set up the back line.

Biggleswade went further ahead with a try from league debutante Paul O’Sullivan who charged over the line in full sail. Liam Dunne grabbed a second try for the bonus. Luke Haverly added one conversion to put Biggy 24-0 ahead at the interval.

Biggleswade rang the changes after the break resting players with knocks and using the replacements on the bench. The changes included pocket battleship Tristan Adams in the centre making his league debut along with winger Tom McEwan, second row Paul O’Sullivan and back Shane Austin.

All caught the eye with some encouraging performances, none more than Tristan who looks like a hooker but tackled low and hard in the centre.

Biggleswade RUFC. PIcture: Guy Wills.

Number eight was a sprightly 37-year-old Ian Robinson who did much good work in close quarters, turning over the ball-carrier. He has not played at first team level for some time but all the old guile was still evident.

Luke Haverly started and ended the scoring in the second half. First he kicked a penalty to stretch Biggy’s lead. With the last move of the match he scampered in under the posts after a period of sustained pressure from Biggleswade. He then converted his own try.

In between flanker Gareth Rutt scored his first try in his new role. His uncle Simon, the club secretary, first introduced Gareth as a babe in arms when he was playing for 1st XV. On Saturday Simon was still turning out but in an all-stars 3rd XV which included Julian Davis, Russell German, Nathan Thoday, Alec Cochrane and Simon Cooper to name but a few.​

It’s early days but with Biggleswade lying second in the table on points difference enthusiasm is high at the club. Next up though are the league leaders Stewarts & Lloyds with whom Biggleswade have had many close fought games. The game is on October 1 at Corby kicking off at 3pm.