Biggy Development end match drought with victory at Hendon

Biggleswade Development XV ended their drought of fixtures with a 17-12 win in the Herts & Middlesex Merit League at Hendon.

This re-arranged fixture in North London was dominated by the Biggleswade pack.

They came away victorious thanks to a brace of tries from second row James Ramsay and a single score for Kyle Loan, not needed by the 1st XV this week.

The young inexperienced three-quarters did not have much chance to shine in attack but tackled like demons and snuffed out many a threatening move by the home team.

But it was the Biggy Boys up front who laid the foundations for the victory bossing the set pieces.

They were also stronger around the park with some magnificent mauling that had Hendon on the back foot.

Next week’s match has already been postponed and another maybe sought from the fixture pool.