Biggy development side beat Saints and conditions

On another very wet day Biggleswade Development XV just held out to gain victory over the visiting St Neots team by 12-7.

The second string took centre spot at Langford Road as the 1st XV who had not entered the National Cup Competition were taking a week off.

Conditions were poor with drizzle all afternoon, a lush grassed pitch and a slippery ball. Mistakes were common place and some of the floated passes widely missed the intended target.

Team captain Graham Williams summed the afternoon: “Conditions were very difficult with the rain drenched pitch making it difficult for the boys to keep their feet, turn quickly for the tackle and catch the ball cleanly.

“But they did well. I thought Kyle Loan was outstanding at tight-head prop and Michael Haddow made a big contribution around the park.”

Biggleswade started strongly playing towards Langford and threatened an early score.

But the determined St Neots defence kept them out. Instead it was the visitors who scored first with a flowing three-quarter move and some missed tackles in the treacherous conditions.

After going close on several occasions Biggleswade finally managed a score in the second half. The Biggy pack which had looked the stronger all afternoon won a scrum close to the St Neots line.

Number eight Sean Hopper picked up the ball and crossed the line, running around under the posts to make the conversion kick a formality. This Wade Allen duly did.

Both sides rotated their players regularly to give everyone a run out. The skipper gave way to the “hired help” from the first team Liam Dunne. Liam had an immense work rate charging down a kick under the posts but not able to claim the rebound.

Ex-first team captain Jimmy Caulfield was also having a run out to have a fitness test on his various injuries. He came through well inspiring the younger members to keep quiet and get stuck in.

It was the home team forwards who settled the result with another powerful drive finished off by number eight Sean Hopper.

St Neots threw everything at Biggleswade in the last few minutes but they were just too tired in the sapping conditions to find any magic.

The first XV entertain Daventry this weekend.

Biggy: J Caulfield, M Cowley, K Loan, S Bukowski, I Robinson, S Hopper, M Haddow ,G Williams, Z Pates, W Allen, T Flather, M Hall, B Hull, Davidson, S Austin, L Dunne, M Monte-Colombo, G Vhiedeman, M Hogan.