Can Biggy make home status count in Beds league derby?

Biggleswade resume their league programme with a home tie against Dunstablians on Saturday.

Over the past few seasons home advantage has often been the key factor. The most recent fixture was a floodlit Bedfordshire cup tie. Biggy fielded a below par team and lost badly.

So far this season Dunstable have three wins over St Neots, Aylestone St James (both of whom Biggleswade has beaten), Northampton Casuals (11-7) and one loss, against St Ives by a single point. Dunstablians are now second in the table on points difference while Biggleswade have slumped to sixth, mid-table in a field of 12 clubs.

There is a pre-match luncheon hosted by former chairman Peter Biernis.

The Development XV travels to Enfield Ignatians to take on their 3rd XV in the herts. Middlesex Merit Table. The 3rd XV are also on their travels going to Welwyn 4ths.