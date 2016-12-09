Colts catch the eye in Biggy Development’s crushing win

Biggleswade Development XV carried on their winning ways with a convincing demolition 43-2 of Watford’s second string in the Herts / Middlesex Merit Table.

In all they ran in seven tries playing some wonderful running rugby along the way.

Apart from a 20 minute spell, when they took their collective foot off the gas which allowed the visitors a couple of scores, they were in control.

It was a much changed side from last week with several colts drafted into the side to give it a younger fresher look. And some of the youngsters did really well.

Tom Allwright was one to catch the eye with a couple of storming runs down the centre of the park which took some effort to bring him down. He created one try and scored another.

Six foot four inch Will Simkins also impressed with some strong running. Unfortunately he is not available every week but if he was the 1st XV would snap him up.

His long legs take him through narrow gaps to turn defence into threatening attack.

He also has a very effective dummy selling a couple of outrageous ones on his way to the first try.

Nearly 30 points ahead at half-time, Biggleswade went through their entire bench which led to some disruption in the cohesion of the side in the second period.

Watford took advantage to grab a couple of tries but never threatened a serious recovery. Instead the rested players returned to the fray to take Biggy past 40 points.

Biggleswade might have got past 50 but for a couple of glaring missed chances.

Former first team winger Gavin Taylor just needed to catch the ball to score one try but the ball slipped out of his grasping fingers.

Flanker Michael Kendall was also looking certain to score after a good run down the wing when he suddenly pulled up with a pulled hamstring.

Or was that after he had dropped the ball?

It was an entertaining match to watch played in a good spirit which confirms Biggleswade’s Merit Table position in the top half of the league table.

Try scorers were Will Simkins (2), Gavin Taylor, Liam Dunne, Michael Hall and Tom Allwright.

Olly Johns slotted home four conversions.