Fitness the focus as Biggy begin pre-season games

Biggleswade Rugby Club starts their new season tomorrow (Saturday) with an away trip to Stowmarket.

For this friendly warm up match there is a strong squad of players making the trip. It is the first fixture against another club after a successful trial match last week. It’s an early start with a 2pm kick off.

Michael Haddow a long term member of the first team said that the game had gone well.

“There were several new faces on and off the pitch,” he reported as he watched his girlfriend Hattie scoop a prize at Sandy’s Horticultural Show.

Since mid-July, under the guidance of head coach Shane Manning now starting his second season at the Langford Road club, the players have been working hard at their fitness.

Coach Shane said, “We lost a few games last season when we went off the boil in the last quarter and I want to get the squad much fitter for the season ahead.”

A five kilometre run, aerobic exercises and a training camp with ‘evil’ fitness tests have all featured in the intensive programme.

The new man at the helm is no stranger to the club having played there from when he was a very tiny tot.

Dom Nott now fit again after an injury which ruled out all last season is optimistic.

“We can’t wait to get going,” he said, “training has gone well with a good number of players eager to get a first team place.”

“We lost matches last season that we should have won and I am keen to put that right” he added.

After Stowmarket there will be another trip in the opposite direction to Milton Keynes. Then it is the first league match of the new campaign.

Leicester Vipers are the visitors to Biggleswade on Saturday, September 9. After struggling the season before they were relegated in April 2017.

Two weeks after that there is another home match with the visit of Daventry. Both matches kick off at 3pm and there will be a pre-match buffet.