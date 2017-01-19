Last minute try bundles Biggy out of County Cup

A try in the last minute saw Biggleswade exit the Beds County Cup on Saturday, going down by 12- 15 to Dunstablians.

Biggleswade were forced to make four changes from last week’s side which went to Leicester.

But on the positive side two youngsters had impressive performance with one getting the try which put Biggleswade in front.

Dunstablians took the lead with a try and a penalty before Biggleswade scored their first points. Number eight Dan Hopley went over from close range.

Biggleswade took the lead when Tom Allwright setting off from outside the ‘22’ ignored the screaming three-quarters ploughing through the packed defence for the touchdown. Luke Haverly added the conversion.

But the jubilation was dashed in the closing moments as Dunstablians regained the lead and a second round tie against Bedford Swifts.

This was a closer result than the 3-34 loss at home earlier in the season and bodes well for the away tie with the same opposition in mid February.

This Saturday there is a return to league action with a home match against unbeaten league leaders Stewarts & Lloyds.

In the away match in Corby Biggleswade went down 3-15 which was a good result in view of S & L’s form since. They average over 30 points for and six against so Biggleswade will have to dig deep to get a good result.